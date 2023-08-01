EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

