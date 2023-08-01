Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.