EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.