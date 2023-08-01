Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $6.81 per share for the quarter. Equinix has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $31.15-$32.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $809.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.14. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

