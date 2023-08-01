Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of TransMedics Group worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TMDX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. 441,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,944. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,974 shares of company stock worth $1,900,784 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

