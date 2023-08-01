Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 2,065,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

