EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

EVTC opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.98. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

