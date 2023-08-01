Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Evolus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 268.53%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 119,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evolus by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evolus by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evolus by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

