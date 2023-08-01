Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 676,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.20. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,817,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 542,752 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 3,271,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 84,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $4,143,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

