FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.9 %

FGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 2,051,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51. FibroGen has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Insider Activity

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 143,108 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 37.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

