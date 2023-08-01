Financial Review: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 34.22% 24.17% 14.45% Enerplus 44.08% 72.62% 34.82%

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Oil pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Marathon Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 4 11 1 2.81 Enerplus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.74%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $7.35 billion 2.21 $3.61 billion $4.07 6.45 Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.64 $914.30 million $4.32 3.87

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Enerplus on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

