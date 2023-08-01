FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.06. 774,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 797,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,926,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,461,000 after buying an additional 93,686 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 38.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,142,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 317,414 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,126,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,158,000 after buying an additional 55,234 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 900,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,134,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 496,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.