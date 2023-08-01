Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

