Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.47 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 2,329,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,530. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.68.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

