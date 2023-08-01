G2 Capital Management LLC OH Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,014 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

