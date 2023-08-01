G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 821,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 408,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,575,000.

NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 262,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,656. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

