GateToken (GT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00014009 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $399.35 million and $1.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,652.13 or 0.99910686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,050,116 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,447.27464375 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.08798238 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $867,399.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

