General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 13,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,097. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.