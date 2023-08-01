GeniuX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,135.99 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. GeniuX has a market cap of $700,897.01 and approximately $1,135.99 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
