Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.06. 141,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,700. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

