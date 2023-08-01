Glassman Wealth Services Has $247,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.27. 2,155,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.35 and a 200-day moving average of $280.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

