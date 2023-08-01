Glassman Wealth Services Has $578,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

MAR traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.74. 2,933,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $205.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.