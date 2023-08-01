Glassman Wealth Services Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 2,985,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

