Glassman Wealth Services Sells 153 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $21.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $920.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

