Glassman Wealth Services Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.73. 2,804,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,615. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $314.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

