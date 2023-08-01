Governance OHM (GOHM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465,201.43

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $2,842.67 or 0.09549298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $465,201.43 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
