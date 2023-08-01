Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 36,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$21.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

