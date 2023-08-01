Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GPI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:GPI traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $261.26. 122,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $271.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

