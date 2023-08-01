Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 755,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

