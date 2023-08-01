Head to Head Review: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) vs. Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN)

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lichen China and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $33.81 million 0.72 $7.82 million N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $57.94 million 4.53 $3.49 million $0.10 36.20

Lichen China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lichen China and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Lichen China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lichen China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 10.05% 9.39% 5.13%

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Lichen China on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.