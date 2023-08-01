Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

