IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

IGM stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.73. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Read More

Earnings History for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.