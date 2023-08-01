IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$934.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
IGM stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.21. The company had a trading volume of 138,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.73. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
