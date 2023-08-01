Information Services (ISV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.24. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.94 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

