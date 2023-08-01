Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY23 guidance at $2.64-2.74 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.64-$2.74 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance
Shares of IR opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
