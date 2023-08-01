Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.69 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE IFC traded down C$0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$194.10. 225,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,520. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.22.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

