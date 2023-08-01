Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 270,352 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

INTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 13,301,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,704,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

