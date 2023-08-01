Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.54. 4,692,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,636,676. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.