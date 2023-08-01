Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,060 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($52.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.49) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,331 ($55.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($44.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,214.91.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

About Intertek Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 37.70 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,955.06%.

(Get Free Report

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.