Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,060 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($52.12).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.07) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($56.49) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday.
Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %
ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,331 ($55.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($44.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,214.91.
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
