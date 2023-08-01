Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 487,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,779. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

