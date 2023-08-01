Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 310,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 409,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 226,799 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 354,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 204,373 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,654,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.