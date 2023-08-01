Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30,393.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.6% during the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $382.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,096,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,471,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

