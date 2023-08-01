Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

