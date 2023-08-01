IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.07.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.13. 2,044,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.48. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 296.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

