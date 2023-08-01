iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Raised by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,451. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

