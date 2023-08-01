iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA ISCV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 6,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,430. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.
