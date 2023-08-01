iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 322.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.53. 16,641,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,716,348. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

