iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 184,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 60,803 shares.The stock last traded at $82.89 and had previously closed at $83.28.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 618,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

