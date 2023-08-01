JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 41,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.11.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
