JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. 41,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $745,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.