Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 20,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 124,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at $101,140,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

