Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

KRP stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

